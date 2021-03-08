AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $40.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $21.98 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

