AtonRa Partners Takes $2.30 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.62. 36,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,207. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

