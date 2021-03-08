AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.25. 33,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.