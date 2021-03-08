ATN Market Capitalization Achieves $929,298.40 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $929,298.40 and approximately $262,985.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

