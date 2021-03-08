Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw cut their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

