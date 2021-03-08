Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

