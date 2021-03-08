Assetmark Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

