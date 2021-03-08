Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 76,076 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.64 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

