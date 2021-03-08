Assetmark Inc. Sells 134 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $364.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.