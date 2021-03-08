Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

