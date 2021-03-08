Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $86.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

