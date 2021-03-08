Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,898 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $36.46 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

