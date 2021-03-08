Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Aspen Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

