Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $234.50.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

