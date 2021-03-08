Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,685. The firm has a market cap of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.