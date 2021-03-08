Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.42.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.