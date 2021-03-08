Arqma Market Cap Reaches $68,166.92 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $68,166.92 and approximately $80.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,489.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.00 or 0.03412565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00363065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.01006553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00361041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00250768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,520,414 coins and its circulating supply is 8,475,871 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

