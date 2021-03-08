Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

