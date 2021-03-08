Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.94

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 6518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

