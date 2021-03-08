Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 186.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

