Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,492,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283,748 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,851,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

