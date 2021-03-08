Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.