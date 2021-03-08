Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.