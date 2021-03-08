Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

APOG opened at $38.39 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $998.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

