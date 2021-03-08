Aperio Group LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,460 shares of company stock valued at $34,793,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

