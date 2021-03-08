Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Triumph Group worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after buying an additional 473,069 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 167,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

