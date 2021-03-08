Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,094,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

