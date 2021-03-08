Aperio Group LLC Buys 297 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CONMED by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,093.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,573 shares of company stock worth $4,422,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

