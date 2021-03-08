Aperio Group LLC Acquires 776 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

