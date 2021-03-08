Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valeo and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 2 5 6 0 2.31 Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36

Visteon has a consensus target price of $105.44, suggesting a potential downside of 13.68%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Valeo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeo and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $21.82 billion 0.40 $350.56 million $1.04 17.38 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.16 $70.00 million $2.77 44.10

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Valeo has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Valeo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and hydraulic actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

