Analyzing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 DSP Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.10 $272.65 million N/A N/A DSP Group $117.61 million 3.06 -$1.19 million $0.29 52.66

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group.

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02% DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats DSP Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.