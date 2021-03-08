Analyzing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.35%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.60%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 121.23 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -2.65 Cellectis $22.99 million 33.62 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.55

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32% Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69%

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

