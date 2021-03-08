Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $7.00

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 1,668,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,391,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,260,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 416,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.