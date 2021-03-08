Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $17.00

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

