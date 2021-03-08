Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $17.53

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 192,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,417. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

