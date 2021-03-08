Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $18.67

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 10,242,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,697,226. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

