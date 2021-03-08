Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT at $54.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

