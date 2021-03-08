Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

