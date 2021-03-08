Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $118.33. 289,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,253. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

