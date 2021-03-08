Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE BERY opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

