Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

