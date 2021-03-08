Analysts Anticipate Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16. AON reported earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NYSE:AON opened at $232.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.