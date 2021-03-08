Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.50 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,941. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,404,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

