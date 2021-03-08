Amia Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 6.8% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $44,858,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.