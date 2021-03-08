Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $222.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

