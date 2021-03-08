Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $91,692.54 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

