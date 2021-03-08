American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.34

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 14411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

