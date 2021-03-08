American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,038 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

