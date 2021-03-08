Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. 14,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.