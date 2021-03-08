Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. 14,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
