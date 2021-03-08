Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $51.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,020,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $117,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,789. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

